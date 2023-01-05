Assets from Yukon’s bankrupt Wolverine Mine up for quick sale – by Anna Desmarais (CBC News Canada North – January 4, 2023)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/

Mine in southeastern Yukon operated from 2011 to 2015

Bits and pieces of the Yukon’s defunct Wolverine Mine are now up for grabs, as the company that owns the assets prepares for a quick sale.

Welichem Equipment, a B.C. biotech company, owns most of the mine’s assets, including a zinc mill, 10-megawatt diesel plant and a turnkey mine camp for 250 workers. Welichem rented the mining equipment to Yukon Zinc Corporation, the company that operated the mine before abandoning it.

James Dai, the Welichem’s chief financial officer, told CBC News that the company is hoping the vast majority of the assets go to a local mining company. “That would be ideal and that would be economically great and environmentally friendly,” Dai said.

The Wolverine Mine, located 282 kilometres northeast of Whitehorse, produced copper, lead and zinc from 2011 to 2015. Yukon Zinc Corporation ran into financial trouble during its operation and never paid the full $25 million it owed in security costs. The site then fell into disrepair and in 2019 Yukon Zinc declared bankruptcy.

