BHP to start recruiting hundreds to operate world’s largest potash mine in Saskatchewan – by Gabriel Friedman (Financial Post- January 1, 2023)

Planning to hire 600 people in 2023, with large portion of workforce drawn from local community

Seasons change, and so does the weather, but one thing remains constant in Saskatchewan: BHP Group Ltd. keeps pressing forward with Jansen, a $7.5-billion project 140 kilometres east of Saskatoon that will be the world’s largest potash mine once completed.

With billions of dollars spent in the past decade, the company has already built two mine shafts and is planning for first potash production in 2026.

In 2023, however, Jansen’s workforce will peak, with as many as 2,500 people on site. By the end of the year, BHP hopes to have poured concrete foundations for the mill and other processing and storage facilities, and started to erect steel structures.

More importantly, Rag Udd, BHP’s president of minerals for the Americas, said 2023 is when the company plans to start recruiting roughly 600 people who will operate the mine, with aspirations to draw a large portion of its workforce from the local community.

