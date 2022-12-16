Snow Lake investor battle brings raw energy to Manitoba lithium project – by Staff (Mining.com – December 15, 2022)

https://www.mining.com/

A shareholder rift over millions of dollars in executive pay at Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ: LITM) is rattling the explorer’s plans to develop a lithium project in northwest Manitoba.

Management postponed a shareholder’s meeting today until January after an investors’ group that controls 42% of the company said it would try to vote out chief executive officer Philip Gross, chief operating officer Derek Knight and chief financial officer Mario Miranda.

Shorecrest Group, a Toronto-based advisor representing the Concerned Shareholders of Snow Lake, accuses Gross and the board of directors of enriching themselves with more than C$6 million for just seven months of service, according to company documents. The board tried to raise millions more in cash by diluting shares by 55% in a proposed stock sale in September that was blocked by a provincial court injunction.

“The existing collaborating directors have continued to burn through millions of dollars of the company’s money to keep their jobs,” Shorecrest wrote in a proxy circular for the aborted meeting.

