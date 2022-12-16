Marathon reconnects with its harbour – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – December 13, 2022)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

North shore town puts plans in motion for mixed-use port and recreational development

Marathon is reclaiming its waterfront. Generations ago, the sights, sounds and smells of most working harbours were not the kind of places that attracted strollers and tourists.

Marathon’s history was no different. Industrialization pushed the original town centre inland, away from the natural harbour on the north shore of Lake Superior and the landscape that provided inspiration for the Group of Seven artists in the 1920s.

The demise of Marathon Pulp in 2009, the subsequent demolition of the mill buildings, and the environmental cleanup of Peninsula Harbour has cast the waterfront in a new light, with new possibilities.

The community of 3,100 is rolling out plans to revive its waterfront lands with a mixed-use industrial and recreational development that will restore its former commercial harbour and bring residents back to the water’s edge.

