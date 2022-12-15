USW: Canada lags protecting miners from diesel particulate – by Len Gillis (Sudbury.com – December 11, 2022)

https://www.sudbury.com/

Canada allows miners to be breathe more diesel particulate — much more — than the U.S. EU, or Australia, so Steelworkers Local 6500 launch campaign to push for much lower exposure limit

United Steelworkers Local 6500 and several industrial health advocates in Sudbury have launched a new campaign to clear the air and make it easier to breathe in underground mines.

The effort is aimed at reducing the amount of allowable diesel particulate that exposes thousands of miners to carcinogenic levels of particulates in the mining industry.

Sudbury’s Local 6500 has launched the USW Diesel Particulate Project in partnership with the Centre for Research in Occupational Safety and Health (CROSH) at Laurentian University, and Occupational Health Clinics for Ontario Workers (OHCOW).

This new campaign was the subject of a town hall meeting at the USW Hall on Brady Street Dec. 8 with roughly 100 to 150 in attendance. Many were active and retired miners with experience in underground environments and were exposed to the exhaust and fumes from heavy equipment diesel mining machines.

