Sudbury can help Ottawa’s critical mineral strategy, officials say – by Mia Jensen (Sudbury Star – December 10, 2022)

https://www.thesudburystar.com

Canada is home to 31 minerals that the government considers critical, including nickel

As the federal government prioritizes critical mineral extraction, local officials are emphasizing the need to take advantage of the opportunities available in Sudbury.

“Mining has always been one of Canada’s economic cornerstones,” said Sudbury MP Viviane Lapointe. “Today, this sector matters more than ever. There is a growing global appreciation that a cleaner, net-zero global economy cannot be achieved without mineral extraction, specifically, critical minerals, the building blocks for the future.”

On Friday, the federal government released the full details of its $3.8 billion Critical Minerals Strategy. While Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson unveiled the plan in Vancouver, Lapointe and Nickel Belt MP Marc Serre joined local officials at Tom Davies Square to highlight the announcement and its potential benefits for the region.

Wilkinson’s 58-page strategy aims to expand exploration activities to find more mineral deposits; speed up mining projects; advance relations with Indigenous groups, which often own land rights where mineral resources are located; tackle labour shortages; and build secure supply chains with allied nations.

For the rest of this article: https://www.thesudburystar.com/news/sudbury-can-help-ottawas-critical-mineral-strategy-officials-say