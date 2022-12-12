Manitoba’s promises on mining have northern leaders hopeful – by Dave Baxter (O.Canada.com – December 10, 2022)

https://o.canada.com/

Leaders in Manitoba’s north say it can’t be understated how important the mining industry is to the region, and that is why recent promises from the premier and the province have them optimistic about the future of their communities, and the future of northern Manitoba.

During last month’s throne speech in Winnipeg, Premier Heather Stefanson claimed the Manitoba government understands and recognizes the importance of economic stability and success in northern Manitoba communities.

“Northern Manitoba’s economic success is critical for our province’s long-term economic stability,” Stefanson said. Stefanson added she understands that the economy in several northern communities is directly tied to the mining and mineral industry, and said the province is now looking for ways to invest more into mining in northern Manitoba.

“We are building our reputation as a leading mining jurisdiction,” Stefanson said. “As part of our mineral strategy, our government will incent capital investments to produce Manitoba’s critical minerals right here in Manitoba.”

