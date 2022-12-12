Critical Minerals Strategy focuses on faster timelines, building remote infrastructure – by Blair McBride (Northern Miner – December 9, 2022)

The federal government on Friday unveiled the details of its Critical Minerals Strategy, a plan first introduced in its April budget that earmarks almost $3.8 billion over eight years to further develop Canada’s place in the global critical minerals industry.

A significant portion of the total funding — $1.5 billion — is allocated over seven years for constructing infrastructure for critical minerals projects in remote areas, such as the Ring of Fire in northern Ontario. And $40 million is set aside to support northern regulatory processes in reviewing and permitting projects.

Officially announced in Vancouver by Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, the 52-page document outlines the government’s plan for Canada “to become a global supplier of choice for critical minerals” and the digital technologies they enable.

“There is no energy transition without critical minerals,” Wilkinson said at the Pinnacle Hotel Harbourfront. “The sun provides the raw energy but electricity flows through copper, nuclear power requires uranium, [and] electric vehicles require batteries made with lithium and cobalt.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernminer.com/news/feds-flesh-out-details-of-critical-minerals-strategy/1003849530/