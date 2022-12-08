Railveyor system hauls over 10 million tonnes at Agnico Eagle mine – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – December 6, 2022)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Sudbury mining supplier achieves milestone at Quebec mine

Sudbury’s Rail-Veyor® Technologies Global Inc. is proud to announce that the Railveyor™ TrulyAutonomous system operating at the Agnico Eagle Goldex mine in Val d’Or, Quebec, has hauled over 10 million tonnes of ore since installation and commissioning was completed in 2018.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited announced in July 2022 that 1 million ounces of gold has been processed from the Goldex mine since 2013.

“In partnership with our customers at Agnico Eagle, we at Railveyor are proud to have made a small contribution towards achieving their notable milestone of 1 million ounces of gold mined,” said Railveyor CEO Jim Hawkins.

Initially designed to haul at a capacity of 6000 tonnes per day, Railveyor continues to exceed expectations and set monthly records for haulage, with 248,290 tonnes of ore hauled in May 2022.

