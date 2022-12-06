GM converts Ontario plant to Canada’s first full-scale electric vehicle maker – by Naimul Karim (Financial Post – December 5, 2022)

https://financialpost.com/

The first electric delivery vans rolled off the line Monday at a General Motors Co. plant in Ingersoll, Ont., that has been making gas-powered vehicles for more than three decades. The CAMI assembly plant was retooled to make the BrightDrop Zevo 600, making it Canada’s first full-scale electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturing facility.

GM received $259 million each from the Ontario and federal governments in April for the conversion and aims to manufacture about 50,000 EVs a year at the plant by 2025.

“Eight months ago, we announced investments to retool the CAMI EV assembly plant … now, as the first BrightDrop electric vans come off the line, we get to see these results,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday at the opening of the plant.

The investment in GM is part of Canada’s goal to build a battery ecosystem that can produce EVs, the demand for which has accelerated in recent years as the world tries to shift away from fossil fuels.

For the rest of this article: https://financialpost.com/commodities/energy/electric-vehicles/gm-converts-ontario-plant-to-ev-brightdrop