DR Congo: Miner Glencore pays $180m in latest corruption case – by Daniel Thomas (British Broadcasting Corporation – December 5, 2022)

The Swiss-based mining company, Glencore, has said it will pay $180m (£147m) to the Democratic Republic of Congo to settle corruption claims. The agreement covers an 11-year period from 2007 to 2018.

It is the latest in a series of corruption cases which has seen Glencore agree to pay out more than $1.6bn in fines this year. In May it admitted bribing officials in several African nations including DR Congo (DRC). The Congolese government has told the BBC it is not commenting.

It followed an investigation by American, British and Brazilian authorities that also covered corruption claims in Latin America. Despite the fines Glencore is expected to make record profits of around $3.2bn this year.

There have been various investigations into the miner’s activities in the DRC between 2007 and 2018 which uncovered evidence of bribery.

