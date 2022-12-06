Critical mining was the highlight of 2022 – by Tamer Elbokl, PhD (Canadian Mining Journal – December 4, 2022)

https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/

While the world recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, the year 2022 has been a good year for the “critical mining” sector in Canada supported by several announcements by the federal and provincial governments.

Developed in consultation with provincial, territorial, and industry experts, Canada now has a list of minerals it considers to be “critical.” Currently, it consists of 31 minerals; however, the list will be reviewed every three years and revised if needed.

Most recently, Canada strengthened its guidelines to protect its “critical mining” sector from foreign state-owned enterprises. The announcement of approximately $4.0 billion in support over eight years to implement its first critical minerals strategy together with the federal government’s announcement for divesting ownership of some Canadian mining companies held by foreign state-owned companies are both part of this trend.

For the rest of this column: https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/featured-article/critical-mining-was-the-highlight-of-2022/