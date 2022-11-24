The Drift: Sudbury mine developer seeks to extract untapped critical minerals – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – November 23, 2022)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Magna Mining completes acquisition of former Inco mine with growth plans afoot in the Sudbury camp

Sudbury is historically known for nickel. But there remain hundreds of millions of tonnes of overlooked and valuable mineral commodities left behind by mining activity over the decades.

An upstart mining company with ambitions to be Sudbury’s next producer is seizing on an opportunity to bring a former INCO mine back into production, possibly by the end of next year.

With the recently acquired Denison Project, Jason Jessup, CEO of Magna Mining is taking some pages out of the playbook from his former employer, FNX Mining, which enjoyed phenomenal growth and success in the 2000s in revitalizing some historic Sudbury mine properties.

Magna took a big leap forward this past summer with its acquisition of Lonmin Canada and the decommissioned Crean Hill nickel and copper mine. The former INCO mine, located on the southwest corner of the Sudbury basin, north of Whitefish, closed in 2002 after an 80-year mining history.

