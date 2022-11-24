Norway House community members voice concerns on potential northern Manitoba nickel mine – by Ethan Butterfield (CBC News Manitoba – November 22, 2022)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/

Members of Norway House Cree Nation raised concerns about information sharing, environmental impacts and community employment at a consultation for a potential nickel mine in the area.

Last Thursday, Flying Nickel Mining Corporation and the Government of Manitoba hosted a public consultation around the Minago Nickel Project — a possible development following a memorandum of understanding that was signed by the First Nation’s chief and Flying Nickel in February. The mine could be under construction starting in 2024.

At the consultation, former Norway House councillor Samantha Folster said that the potential mine could impact band members’ trapping practices and disrupt the surrounding environment.

Folster also raised concerns that information surrounding the development lacked clarity. “I think there needs to be a clear understanding of what’s going to be happening in regards to our land and our water because I don’t agree with this mine at this time,” she said.

