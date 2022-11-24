New fund a ‘massive signal’ Ontario’s open for business: CEO – by Maija Hoggett (Timmins Today – November 24, 2022)

https://www.timminstoday.com/

A company advancing a large nickel-cobalt project in Timmins is already planning its applications for a new provincial fund. Today, Minister of Mines and Timmins MPP George Pirie was at Northern College to launch the Critical Minerals Innovation Fund.

The two-year, $5-million initiative is “to support research, development and commercialization of technologies, processes and solutions for critical minerals,” said Pirie.

The fund is open to applicants supporting investments in one of the key priorities — battery supply chain, deep exploration and mining, recovery of minerals, and other innovative projects that support the critical minerals sector.

It offers up to $500,000 to cover 50 per cent of an eligible project’s cost. It’s open to companies as well as private-sector partnerships between companies and Indigenous communities, academia and not-for-profit organizations.

