In wake of mine expansion rejection, Baffinland set to head back to communities for talks – by Amy Tucker (CBC News North – November 19, 2022)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/

‘There has to be that constant dialogue, in order to fully work together in collaboration,’ says Paul Quassa

Baffinland Iron Mines is not giving up hope that it can win over Nunavut communities, along with the hunters and trappers groups. After the company’s proposed mine expansion project was rejected by the federal minister this week, Baffinland’s Paul Quassa says the company will head to communities before Christmas for more talks.

“We’re constantly going to the communities,” said Quassa, a senior advisor with the company and an Iqaluit city councillor. He said it’s all about “having good communications” with people and the hunters and trappers in each of the communities.

“There has to be that constant dialogue, in order to fully work together in collaboration.” He said as an Inuk himself, he hunts, eats country food, and he “fully understands” the concerns people have raised.

“We all do. And that’s why we are constantly in communications … to talk about mitigations. What can we do to mitigate these issues?” he said. The expansion project at Baffinland’s Mary River mine, which sits about 160 kilometres from Pond Inlet, would have seen the mine’s annual output double to 12 million tonnes of ore.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/baffinland-iron-mines-phase-2-proposal-rejection-quassa-1.6657378