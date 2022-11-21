How the U.S. became a global leader in LNG – and why Canada has fallen behind – by Brent Jang (Globe and Mail – November 19, 2022)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

The war in Ukraine has reshaped the world’s energy markets. Canada hasn’t kept up.

As Highway 27 winds around Calcasieu Lake in southwest Louisiana, massive storage tanks tower over the wetlands in what is shaping up to be a new global epicentre for exports of liquefied natural gas.

Near the town of Hackberry, Cameron LNG is eyeing expansion of its already-huge terminal, which opened in 2019. Along the highway and down other roads, there are three new proposed export terminals fronting the lake, which is just south of the small city of Lake Charles. One, Driftwood LNG, has more than 200 people working on early-stage site preparation.

Driving south toward the Gulf of Mexico – past the alligators, waterfowl and migratory birds at the Cameron Prairie National Wildlife Refuge – there are four proposed LNG sites near the mouth of the Calcasieu River.

The would-be terminal sites dotted among the marshes, swamps and industrial properties along the Gulf Coast of Louisiana and Texas have spurred excitement in the region’s booming energy sector.

For the rest of this article: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/article-united-states-lng-leader-canada-lagging/