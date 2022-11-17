Ottawa turns down Baffinland’s iron ore expansion plans in Nunavut – by Naill McGee (Globe and Mail – November 16, 2022)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Ottawa has turned down Baffinland Iron Mines Corp.’s application to increase its iron ore output in Nunavut, citing environmental concerns, putting an end to a multiyear conflict that sparked a national debate about responsible resource development in Canada.

Oakville, Ont.-based Baffinland had hoped to double its production of iron ore at its Baffin Island mine in Nunavut to 12 million tonnes a year, from six million tonnes.

It also planned to build a railway that would transport ore from the Mary River mine in the Qikiqtani region of North Baffin to Milne Port, about 100 kilometers away. The company said that getting the go ahead on the expansion was key to it remaining economically viable.

On Wednesday, Federal Minister of Northern Affairs Dan Vandal released his long-awaited decision on whether to allow the expansion.

For the rest of this article: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/article-ottawa-turns-down-baffinlands-iron-ore-expansion-plans-in-nunavut/