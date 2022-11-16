U.S. military in talks with Canadian miners for key minerals as rivalry with China grows – by Naimul Karim (Financial Post – November 16, 2022)

https://financialpost.com/

One of the projects on the Americans’ radar is northern Ontario’s Ring of Fire

The United States military is talking to Canadian miners about potentially funding some critical minerals projects in Canada, the latest evidence of President Joe Biden’s administration’s commitment to cutting its reliance on China for the metals needed to build defence equipment and expand the electric vehicle (EV) market.

One of those projects is in the Ring of Fire region in northern Ontario, which Premier Doug Ford’s government believes has “multi-generational potential” to produce minerals such as nickel and copper that are currently in high demand as countries look to accelerate the shift away from fossil fuels.

“We’ve had initial discussions with the U.S. Department of Defense regarding the important role that northern Ontario’s Ring of Fire region will play in producing the critical minerals needed by Canada and the U.S.,” Luca Giacovazzi, chief executive of Wyloo Metals Pty. Ltd., the Australian company that owns the Eagle’s Nest project in the area, confirmed in a statement.

Ontario is currently working to build an all-season pathway to connect the Ring of Fire with manufacturers in the southern part of the province. The project, which is being advanced with the help of two Indigenous groups, however, has also faced opposition by other First Nations.

