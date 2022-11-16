Southwestern Newfoundland could be home to a high-grade deposit of highly in demand lithium – by Evan Careen (Saltwire.com – November 14, 2022)

https://www.saltwire.com/

Early test results are promising at the Kraken project near Burgeo

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — When people think mining in Newfoundland and Labrador, iron ore, nickel and, in recent years, gold, tend to come to mind.

Gold was actually what Tim Froude, CEO of Sokoman Minerals Corp., and his mining partners, Benton Resources Inc, were looking for at their Golden Hope project in southwestern Newfoundland when something else caught their eye. “We were flying along in a helicopter when we noticed a white outcrop in the distance, so we landed to take a look,” Froude said.

“We weren’t sure what we were looking at first, but the guys with Benton have considerable experience with these type of things in northern Ontario and quickly said, ‘I think this is lithium.’ We sent if off for testing, and sure enough, it was.”

Froude stressed it’s fairly early in the exploration process, with a lot of work still to be done, but they believe what they are calling the Kraken Pegmatite Field is the first high-grade lithium deposit discovery in the province. The companies released the latest drill results from the project in October and Froude said the samples they have tested have them excited.

