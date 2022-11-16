Battery storage tops list for climate tech investors: ESG survey – by Natasha White and Lisa Pham (Bloomberg News – November 15, 2022)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

(Bloomberg) — At least $369 billion. That’s the amount of money made available to bolster clean energy from the landmark Inflation Reduction Act.

And investors are circling. Opportunities range from renewable and nuclear energy to electric vehicles and newer technologies such as batteries, hydrogen and carbon capture, utilization and storage.

The battery-storage market was picked as the sector with the most potential in a Bloomberg News survey of Terminal and Bloomberg.com readers. Roughly 27% of the 691 respondents picked battery storage as their top pick. Solar and wind companies placed second at 18%, followed by green hydrogen, carbon capture and EV manufacturers.

Ion Yadigaroglu, co-founder of Capricorn Investment Group, which manages about $10 billion, singled out battery storage, rather than more mature industries like solar and wind.

For the rest of this article: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/battery-storage-tops-list-for-climate-tech-investors-esg-survey-1.1846696