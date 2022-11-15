COMMENTARY: Everything’s coming up minerals in Newfoundland and Labrador – by Larry Short (Saltwire.com – November 10, 2022)

https://www.saltwire.com/

I attended the Mineral Resource Review Conference held Nov. 1 to Nov. 4 in St. John’s and I have never been as optimistic about the financial future of Newfoundland and Labrador as I am now.

The conference is all about the rocks in Newfoundland and Labrador and how they could be, and are being, mined. There were 803 registered delegates plus gangs of assistants and enablers from exploration and mining companies, prospectors and suppliers.

The event is an annual affair hosted by the provincial Department of Industry, Energy and Technology, and in the last few years there has been a massive surge in the number of mining claims being staked. The surge is due to two factors.

The first is that results from a gold exploration company drilling near Gander have caught the world’s attention. It has all the ingredients of a great story, including a billionaire who has thrown considerable money into the project.

For the rest of this column: https://www.saltwire.com/atlantic-canada/opinion/commentary-everythings-coming-up-minerals-in-newfoundland-and-labrador-100793689/