U.S. military weighs funding mining projects in Canada amid rivalry with China – by Alexander Panetta (CBC News World – November 13, 2022)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/

Canadian companies told they qualify under Defense Production Act

The United States military has been quietly soliciting applications for Canadian mining projects that want American public funding through a major national security initiative.

It’s part of an increasingly urgent priority of the U.S. government: lessening dependence on China for critical minerals that are vital in everything from civilian goods such as electronics, cars and batteries, to weapons.

It illustrates how Canadian mining is becoming the nexus of a colossal geopolitical struggle. Ottawa just pushed Chinese state-owned companies out of the sector, and the U.S. is now considering moving public funding in.

The American military has a new pot of money at its disposal to help private companies inaugurate new mining projects; it’s for funding feasibility studies, plant renovations, battery-recycling and worker training. President Joe Biden invoked the 1950 Defense Production Act to expand the domestic mining sector, and the military received hundreds of millions of dollars to implement it.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/u-s-military-mining-projects-canada-1.6649522?cmp=newsletter_Morning%20Headlines%20from%20CBC%20News_1613_763490