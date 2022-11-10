SolGold CEO leaves after less than a year in the top job – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – November 10, 2022)

https://www.mining.com/

Ecuador-focused SolGold (LON, TSX: SOLG) said on Thursday its chief executive and managing director, Darryl Cuzzubbo, had left the company effective immediately, after less than a year in the top job.

The former BHP executive’s departure comes just two days after the company unveiled a $50 million royalty financing deal to advance its giant Cascabel copper-gold project in Ecuador.

Cuzzubbo took the reins last December after SolGold’s lengthy search to replace co-founder Nick Mather, who was handed a strong rebuke at the company’s annual meeting with nearly half (44.7%) of shareholders voting against his reappointment.

SolGold, backed by BHP (ASX: BHP) and Newcrest (ASX: NCM), had sparred with the two large shareholders over funding for its flagship project under Mather’s guidance.

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining.com/solgold-ceo-leaves-after-less-than-a-year-in-the-top-job/