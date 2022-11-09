US$10 million worth of silver vanishes in Quebec in ‘Agatha Christie whodunit’ – by Tyler Dawson (National Post – November 9, 2022)

https://nationalpost.com/

Thieves allegedly gained access to a secret code and other details and changed the delivery location, pulling off a remarkable international heist

In January 2020, a Quebec trucking company received an email with a secret code and instructions: It was to pick up US$10 million in silver ingots from a Montreal railyard, and take the valuable cargo to a warehouse.

The email had all the necessary information — the weight of the cargo, the correct container number and the secret code — so the silver was driven out of CN’s Montreal rail lot and to a LaSalle, Ont., warehouse.

And then it vanished — all roughly 18,000 kilograms of it. “This case has all the elements of an Agatha Christie whodunit,” wrote Kevin R. Aalto, a federal court judge, who dealt with case management questions to do with a resulting lawsuit.

It turns out the email was likely fraudulent. Thieves had allegedly gained access to the secret code and other details and changed the delivery location, pulling off a remarkable international heist.

For the rest of this article: https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/silver-vanishes-in-quebec-whodunit