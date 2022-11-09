Agnico Eagle not doing its part to protect migrating caribou, says Nunavut government (CBC News North – November 8, 2022)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/

Territorial government asks feds to investigate, says company not meeting obligations at Meadowbank mine

The Nunavut government says Agnico Eagle Mines has reneged on some of its promises to protect migrating caribou near the company’s Meadowbank gold mine complex.

According to the territory’s Environment department, the mining company has failed several times to close roads at the complex when migrating caribou were nearby. That violates the company’s permits to operate and should be investigated, the Government of Nunavut (GN) says.

“This is the fourth consecutive year in which the GN has presented evidence of [Agnico Eagle’s] failure to implement the road closure provisions of the TEMP [Terrestrial Environment Management Plan],” reads a letter sent by Jimmy Noble Jr., Nunavut’s deputy minister of Environment, to regulators last month.

The Oct. 17 letter, addressed to officials at the federal department of Crown Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and the Nunavut Impact Review Board (NIRB) and posted online last week on the NIRB registry, states that the company’s promised caribou protection measures, outlined in the TEMP, were “an important factor in the GN’s review of this project.” It asks federal inspectors to investigate the issue.

