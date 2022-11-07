Ontario-focused Frontier Lithium aspires to become Canada’s ‘lithium champion’ – by Henry Lazenby (Northern Miner – November 7, 2022)

Frontier Lithium (TSXV: FL; US-OTC: LITOF) reports progress towards completing a resource update and prefeasibility study for its PAK project in northwestern Ontario by the first quarter of 2023. The prospective lithium pegmatite project is 170 km north of the famed Red Lake Gold Camp in an emerging lithium mineral district in the Canadian Shield dubbed the ‘Electric Avenue.’

Having already outlined one of the largest and highest grade spodumene resources in North America, the project has the potential to crystalize the vision of Frontier becoming Canada’s ‘lithium champion,’ as owner, president and CEO Trevor Walker tells The Northern Miner in an interview.

The company’s exploration effort had traced the deposit over a strike length of 500 metres and to a depth of 300 metres, with the actual width varying between 10 and 125 metres.

Frontier is currently in its Phase XII delineation and infill drilling, with two drill rigs deployed to the Spark deposit. The company has completed 11,150 metres of drilling in 34 holes as of Sept. 11.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernminer.com/exploration/ontario-focused-frontier-lithium-aspires-to-become-canadas-lithium-champion/1003848317/