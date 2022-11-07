From mine site to pollinators paradise – by Lindsay Kelly (Northern Ontario Business – November 7, 2022)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Jenny Fortier and Northern Wildflowers plying their expertise to help regenerate mine sites

Jenny Fortier’s booth at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference got a lot of double takes last June.Nestled in amongst the technology experts and equipment manufacturers at the Toronto mining tradeshow, Fortier’s display stood out for its distinctly un-mining-like look and messaging.

A butterfly landing on a purple coneflower, with the company name, Northern Wildflowers, emblazoned across its promotional banner, doesn’t exactly scream “mining.”

But the Sudbury-area company has developed a niche market providing native perennial wildflower seed to mine companies seeking new ways of regenerating industrial sites as part of the remediation process.

“We had some really fun conversations, because it’s not always something that people think about when they think about mining,” said Fortier, an ecologist and master gardener who holds a master’s degree in watershed ecosystems.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/from-mine-site-to-pollinators-paradise-6065660?fbclid=IwAR3rRgdO3ybLThDH646rHMnc6sUAvql2boXtjXNQLhsssXbdem0rXaRMqtw