Federal government’s economic update includes mining natural resources to fuel green economy – by Lindsay Richardson (APTN News – November 3, 2022)

Canada is officially moving from “rebalancing” to “rebuilding” post-COVID-19, according to Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and mining natural resources will play a significant role in making it happen.

During the reveal of Canada’s Fall Economic Statement (FES), Freeland told the House of Commons the next few years will be a “historic” opportunity for Canada to build an economy that “works for everyone.”

“The green transition calls for an industrial transformation comparable in scale only to the industrial revolution itself – and Canada is blessed with the talented people, and the raw materials, and the industries needed to drive that transformation,” Freeland explained.

The good news? Unemployment and inflation are currently lower in Canada than in many other “peer countries,” according to Freeland. “So far this year, our economic growth has been the strongest in the G7 – stronger than the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, or Japan,” she explained.

