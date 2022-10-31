Manono Lithium-Tin Project (Mining Technology – March 9, 2021)

https://www.mining-technology.com/

The Manono Lithium-Tin Project is an open-pit mining development in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in central Africa. It is estimated to be one of the largest lithium-rich LCT (lithium, caesium, tantalum) pegmatite deposits in the world.

AVZ Minerals currently holds a 65% interest in the property while the remaining stake is held by Dathcom Mining, a joint venture between AVZ Minerals and La Congolaise D’Exploitation Miniere of the DRC Government. AVZ Minerals reached an agreement to acquire an additional 10% equity in the project for $15.5m in September 2020.

A definitive feasibility study for the DRC mining project was completed in April 2020. The mine development will require a projected capital investment of approximately £391.2m ($545.5m) for a mining life of 20 years. Production is expected to commence by the end of 2021.

Manono Lithium-Tin project location and geology

The lithium and tin project is located approximately 500km north of Lubumbashi in the southern part of DRC. The project area is situated within the mining licence PR13359, which spans approximately 188km². The project location lies in the intra-cratonic domain of the southwest-northeast striking, mid-Proterozoic Kibaran Belt that extends across 1,000km through Katanga and into south-west Uganda. Archaean rocks of the Tanzanian Craton underlay the belt in the east while the west and southern portions are underlain by Lower Proterozoic metamorphic rocks.

