Brazilian president-elect Lula vows greener mining – by Bruno Venditti (Mining.com – October 30, 2022)

A new Brazilian government under president-elected Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva could mean more environmental responsibility, according to a group representing the mining cities of the country. Leftist former Brazilian President Lula was elected this Sunday for a third presidential term, winning over far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.

“In the last four years, there has been a reduction in environmental protection. The Amazon today is no man’s land,” said Waldir Salvador, institutional relations consultant at the Associacao dos Municipios Mineradores do Brasil, which represents 70% of the country’s mineral production.

“The truth is that the current government has practically not changed the reality of what was being practiced with public mining policies in Brazil. Mining in Brazil has been neglected for a long time,” Salvador told MINING.COM.

According to the Association, during the first term of former president Lula (2003-2006), the government had a dynamic mining minister that built a new regulatory framework for mining.

