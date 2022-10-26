World’s biggest nickel producer ditches Western tech – by Atle Staalesen (The Barents Observer – October25, 2022)

https://thebarentsobserver.com/en/

The company that has the lion’s share of its industrial activities in the remote Russian Arctic says it is determined to reduce dependency on western equipment and technology. According to Production Director Sergei Stepanov, there are now major risks related with the supply of spare parts for the company’s existing equipment.

“At the moment, risks related to the punctual deliveries of spare parts to imported mining machinery and equipment, as well as the more complicated supply logistics, are of major importance,” Stepanov says in a comment published in the company’s recently issued Q3 report.

New logistical routes and supply channels for spare parts are now being identified and applied, the company leader explains. In the medium and long-term perspective, Nornickel intends to replace its current equipment. It will come from “friendly countries,” Stepanov underlines.

