Ontario juggling “more than half a dozen battery makers” as latest provincial trade mission returns from Austria, Germany – by Emma Jarratt (Electric Autonomy Canada – October 24, 2022)

https://electricautonomy.ca/

Ontario’s minister of economic development, job creation and trade, Vic Fedeli, took a simple message abroad: get into Ontario while there is still time

Ontario is in active talks with at least six battery makers and continues to court considerable global interest in the EV battery supply chain, according to provincial minister Vic Fedeli.

The head of economic development, job creation and trade for Ontario made the remark to Electric Autonomy Canada after returning from a recent trade trip to Germany and Austria.

“We have more than half a dozen battery makers looking at us right now,” says Fedeli. “Any manufacturer who is either making battery electric vehicles now or making batteries now, or, is looking to make batteries are all prospects for us.”

But, cautions Fedeli, even though Canada is currently seen as the land of minerals and honey for the EV battery supply chain, interested companies shouldn’t make the mistake of delaying their investment.

“It’s like a carousel going around and when it stops, not everybody is going to have a horse, so, you better get to Ontario,” says Fedeli. “Better do your deals with mineral producers, better do your deals with the refineries and let’s get you going here.”

For the rest of this article: https://electricautonomy.ca/2022/10/24/ontario-battery-makers-fedeli/