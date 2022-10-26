Miners’ union tries to brick up PM’s office in coal protest – by Daniel Tilles (Notes From Poland – October 24, 2022)

A trade union representing miners today attempted to brick up the entrance to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki’s parliamentary office. They criticise his administration for not allowing more mining of coal in Poland to ease the current energy crisis, and instead importing it from abroad.

Morawiecki, however, denies that his government has neglected the issue, saying that “the price of coal keeps me awake at night” and that the problem has been caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Bogusław Ziętek, head of the WZZ Sierpień 80 union, notes that they have been coming every week for two months to protest at Morawiecki’s offices in Katowice, which is the capital of Poland’s coal-mining heartlands of Silesia.

“We have never found Morawiecki [here],” he said, quoted by the Polish Press Agency (PAP). “The office, which is empty, is not necessary to anyone…[but] costs us thousands of zloty a month…[So] it is today being walled up.”

For the rest of this article: https://notesfrompoland.com/2022/10/24/miners-union-tries-to-brick-up-pms-office-in-coal-protest/