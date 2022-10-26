As Ontario joins clean energy talks, federal minister Wilkinson looks to streamline project approvals – by Colin McClelland (Northern Miner – October 25, 2022)

Ontario has joined a country-wide consultation process to hammer out energy and mining strategies for transitioning to clean power using critical minerals, Canada’s natural resources minister said on Tuesday.

The province joins nine other provinces and territories who’ve already signed up for the ministry’s Regional Energy and Resource Tables or said they will soon join the effort, Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said. Quebec and Alberta have been delayed by leadership changes but should agree, leaving out one prairie province for now.

“Saskatchewan is still deciding whether it wants to participate in the process and my hope is that I will convince them to do so,” Wilkinson told The Northern Miner on the sidelines of a Canadian Club luncheon in Toronto. “It’s just an issue of capacity for them. They’re very busy with a lot of other issues.”

The tables are a platform for discussion among companies, unions, local and Indigenous communities, government levels and civil society groups. The federal ministry wants to leverage Canada’s abundant resources of some 31 critical minerals needed for technology, electric vehicle batteries and clean energy grids as nations target net-zero carbon emissions.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernminer.com/news/as-ontario-joins-clean-energy-talks-federal-minister-wilkinson-looks-to-streamline-project-approvals/1003847797/