The Drift: 15 years after Ring of Fire discovery, mining timeline no clearer – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – October 24, 2022)

Ring of Fire Metals prepares for big exploration push as critical minerals supply crunch looms

There’s new ownership, new branding and a new name for the former Noront Resources in the Ring of Fire. But the path to start mining in Ontario’s Far North doesn’t look to be getting any shorter.

After being shuttered for more than a year, field exploration activity is picking up again at the remote Esker camp of Ring of Fire Metals, the new name on the marquee as chosen by Wyloo Metals of Australia following its acquisition of Noront last April.

Steve Flewelling, acting CEO for Ring of Fire Metals, called the camp’s reopening a “great opportunity for us to get back on track.” Noront had closed the camp for the winter in September 2021 in the midst of the bidding war between Wyloo and BHP.

Wyloo Metals, the mining investment arm of Tattarang, a holding company for Australian mining magnate Andrew Forrest, is making investments to upgrade the camp, located some 500 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, in order to to run year-round.

