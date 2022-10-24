‘Saviour for the world:’ Saskatchewan fills resource gaps caused by war in Ukraine – by Kelly Geraldine Malone (Saskatoon StarPhoenix – October 23, 2022)

https://thestarphoenix.com/

With its stable and established resource and agriculture sector, the province has found itself in a position to help fill the global gap caused by the war.

Cameco Corp. is in a position to grow, the president of the Saskatoon-based Uranium giant recently told investors, because a “geopolitical crisis has hit our market” with Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Tim Gitzel was speaking earlier this month after the company announced it had partnered with Brookfield Renewable Partners to acquire Westinghouse Electric, a nuclear power plant equipment maker.

Cameco, one of the world’s largest uranium companies, said the deal would provide an opportunity to get new business in countries traditionally served by Russia.

“With Russia’s actions in Ukraine, we now have a western world that’s grappling with its dependence on this source of fuel and is looking to procure western sources of enrichment, conversion, uranium and, of course, western sources of fabricated fuel,” Gitzel said.

For the rest of this article: https://thestarphoenix.com/news/saskatchewan/saviour-for-the-world-saskatchewan-fills-resource-gaps-caused-by-war-in-ukraine