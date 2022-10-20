Uranium Snapshot: Seven juniors searching for the energy metal – by Norm Tollinsky (Northern Miner – October 20, 2022)

As the world looks for low-carbon energy solutions, more nations are coming to the conclusion that nuclear power needs to be part of the mix. Here are seven junior companies looking for the next uranium deposits to power the nuclear renaissance.

BASIN URANIUM

In early September, Basin Uranium (CSE: NCLR, US-OTC: BURCF) announced the intersection of significant uranium mineralization in first-phase drilling at its flagship Mann Lake uranium project in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin.

Drilling highlights from the five-hole, 3,503-metre program included 323 parts per million (ppm) U3O8 over 0.5 metres below the unconformity within a broader 7.2-metre interval of anomalous uranium and graphite mineralization. Significant boron mineralization, a pathfinder element for uranium mineralization, was encountered in several other holes with values ranging from 319 to 1,000 ppm.

On Sept. 20, the company announced the start of a follow-up 4,000-metre core drilling program. The program will also test conductive zones and structures identified as a result of a Mobile MT survey along the unconformity contact that corresponds to prevalent gravity lows located near the southeastern portion of the project.

