For Albertans seeking end of Rockies coal mine ban, Danielle Smith brings ‘little window’ of hope – by Bob Weber (Canadian Press/National Post – October 19, 2022)

EDMONTON — Supporters of open-pit coal mining say there’s a chance new mines could be built in Alberta’s Rockies after comments from the province’s new premier.

“We’re hoping with this little window with Danielle (Smith) that we can crack that open,” said Eric Lowther, a southern Alberta resident and president of Citizens Supportive of Crowsnest Coal.

Coal mining in the province’s beloved Rockies was blocked in February 2021 by a ministerial order. The order was triggered by a public outcry after thousands of hectares of summits and foothills were permitted for exploration that was previously encouraged by the United Conservative Party government.

That outcry — which united urban environmentalists, ranchers, First Nations and municipalities — resulted in a coal policy panel that recommended no new mines be developed before land use plans are in place. Opponents worried developments would contaminate the headwaters of much of Alberta’s water supply and despoil the landscape.

