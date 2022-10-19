Communities on the Move: Greenstone set to thrive with gold mine construction – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – October 19, 2022)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Northwestern municipality looks to sync up with the supply chain economy for local gold mine and the Ring of Fire

Gold stands to bring Greenstone back in a big way. Four kilometres south of the community of Geraldton at the intersection of Highways 11 and 584, construction is underway to breathe life back into a former gold mining property. It stands to be transformative for this largely rural municipality in northwestern Ontario, 275 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay.

Since a groundbreaking ceremony last October, Greenstone Gold Mines, a joint venture between Equinox Gold and Orion Mine Finance, has been clearing trees and blasting rock to dig an open-pit mine on the site of the historic Macleod-Cockshutt Mine.

For the last year, the property has been a flurry of activity with cranes, drills, excavators, skidders, bulldozers and 240-ton heavy haul trucks as some 650 workers are now on the property as preparations began to carve out the starter pit. “The Geraldton ward is buzzing and moving,” said outgoing Greenstone Mayor Renald Beaulieu.

With the first gold pour slated for the first half of 2024, the mine will deliver a much-needed economic boost to a region that’s experienced the highs and lows of resource development over the decades.

