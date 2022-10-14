The Drift: ‘Landmark’ project to boost Vale’s nickel production by 10,000 tonnes annually – by Lindsay Kelly (Northern Ontario Business – October 14, 2022)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

South Mine expansion called key link in supply of critical minerals for EV production

Vale’s $945-million expansion of its South Mine near Sudbury will be a key driver in the production of critical metals for the province’s battery electric vehicle (BEV) industry and ensure continued local operations for years to come.

That was the word from Deshnee Naidoo, Vale’s executive vice-president of base metals, who was on hand at the company’s Copper Cliff Complex on Oct. 13 to officially mark the opening of the mine expansion.

Naidoo was joined by Premier Doug Ford, Mines Minister George Pirie, along with federal and provincial officials, union representatives, and employees to cut the ribbon on the project, which has been five years in the making.

Over a 14-year lifespan, South Mine is expected to produce 10 million tonnes of ore, which will result in an increase in annual nickel production of 10,000 tonnes and in copper production of 13,000 tonnes.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/top-stories/the-drift-the-drift-landmark-project-to-boost-vales-nickel-production-by-10000-tonnes-annually-5950932