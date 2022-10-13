[South Africa] Business appeals for swift resolution to Transnet strike, as miners lose R815m a day – by Terence Creamer (MiningWeekly.com – October 13, 2022)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

As the impasse between Transnet and its two recognised unions – the United National Transport Union (Untu) and the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) – continues, organised business has called for a “swift, sustainable resolution”, as mining exporters warned that they were losing R815-million every day the strike continued.

In a joint statement, Business Unity South Africa (Busa) and Business Leadership South Africa rejected short-term solutions, such as temporarily increasing levies, which they said could have unintended consequences.

“We need a quick, sustainable resolution to this strike, not ad hoc solutions,” Busa CEO Cas Coovadia said. “The strike risks severe damage to the economy not just in the short term but also the longer term if it drags on and South Africa’s reputation for logistics gets further tarnished.”

Both organisations rejected earlier media reports suggesting that they would support a so-called ‘Avoidance of Strike Levy’.

