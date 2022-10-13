NWMO reveals concepts for Centre of Expertise in Ignace – by Clint Fleury (Northern Ontario Business – October 13, 2022)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

A $21-million Centre of Expertise will accompany deep geological repository for nuclear waste

IGNACE, Ont.— The Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) has unveiled its newest project, a $21-million facility for scientists and experts to continue their research on nuclear waste management and a wide variety of disciplines.

The Centre of Expertise will be located in either Ignace or South Bruce, depending on which will of the two is selected as host community for the deep geological repository to house spent nuclear fuel.

According to NWMO partnership manager Mac Potter, “the Centre of Expertise is a key commitment as part of the Adaptive Phase Management project. It is a long-term investment within the community and the township of Ignace. It is a technological demonstration program, first and foremost. The staff and leadership will be housed within the facility itself. But within that context, we want to weave the values of the community in which we operate.”

Potter explains that the Centre of Expertise will be 100,000 square feet, and the design is intended to reflect the landscape of northwestern Ontario. “That’s trees, water, and rock,” said Porter. “And that’s the intent of the facility with that expansive glass facade, but also that garnet overlaying that design.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/design-build/nwmo-reveals-concepts-for-centre-of-expertise-in-ignace-5937648