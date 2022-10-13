New Vale Canada mine in Sudbury worth almost $1 billion – by Staff (Sudbury Star – October 13, 2022)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

Premier Doug Ford among those to celebrate opening of Copper Cliff Complex South Mine Project

Vale Canada Limited on Thursday officially opened the initial phase of its CDN$945 million Copper Cliff Complex South Mine Project in Sudbury.

“This first phase of the Copper Cliff Mine Complex South Project enhances our supply of low-carbon nickel and other critical minerals and adds to the long-term sustainability of our Sudbury operations,” Deshnee Naidoo, executive vice-president of Vale’s Base Metals business, said in a release. “The successful delivery of this project is a major accomplishment for Vale and great news for Sudbury and the Province of Ontario.”

Premier Doug Ford, Mines Minister George Pirie, Sudbury MP Viviane Lapointe, Nickel Belt MP Marc Serré, Sudbury MPP Jamie West, Nickel Belt MPP France Gélinas, and Mayor Brian Bigger, as well as local Indigenous leaders and officials from United Steelworkers Local 6500, attended the event.

Vale said more than 12 kilometres of tunnels were developed to reunite the south and north shafts of Copper Cliff Mine, creating a new Copper Cliff Mine Complex. The project created 270 new jobs and spanned more than five million people hours moving more than 600,000 tons of rock.

