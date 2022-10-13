Let’s get serious about a Putin-era strategy for energy, economy, climate: Freeland – by James McCarten (Canadian Press/CBC Politics – October 12, 2022)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/

Chrystia Freeland is in the U.S. this week for the annual meetings of the World Bank and the IMF

Canada’s deputy prime minister urged the world’s democracies Tuesday to confront the hard economic truths of a perilous new world order and seek common cause in the shared values of prosperity, energy security, protecting the planet, and free and fair trade.

Chrystia Freeland delivered an eloquent obituary for the relative peace and stability of the 33 years between the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and Russia’s “barbaric violation” of Ukrainian sovereignty in late February of this year.

The end has been hard to process, especially after the sacrifices of the Second World War and the superpowered nuclear brinksmanship that followed it, Freeland told Canada-U.S. scholars and stakeholders at the Brookings Institution, a think-tank in Washington, D.C.

“It was a relief and a vindication to imagine the entire world peacefully marching together towards global liberal democracy,” she said. “It is dispiriting and frightening to accept that it is not.”

