Freeland’s political rhetoric ignores Canada’s reality – by Lorrie Goldstein (Toronto Sun – October 12, 2022)

https://torontosun.com/

Sounding like a reborn cold warrior, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Tuesday that Russia and China are despotic regimes inimical to our way of life. As a result, she said, Canada stands ready to help our democratic European allies weather the energy crisis provoked by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Freeland called on liberal democracies to unite economically to counter the threat posed by Putin starving Europe of natural gas in retaliation for Western economic sanctions against Russia.

She said Canada remembers that European vaccine makers honoured their contracts to provide non-European allies like Canada with vaccines during the pandemic.

As a result, Freeland pledged in a speech to a Washington think tank that: “Canada must and will show similar generosity in fast-tracking, for example, the energy and mining projects our allies need to heat their homes and to manufacture electric vehicles.”

For the rest of this column: https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/goldstein-freelands-political-rhetoric-ignores-canadas-reality