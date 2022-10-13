Ford: Mine expansion opening ‘a fabulous day’ for Ontario – by Len Gillis (Sudbury.com – October 13, 2022)

https://www.sudbury.com/

Premier was on hand in Sudbury for the official opening of Phase 1 of Vale’s Copper Cliff Mine Complex South Mine, which breathes new life into the shuttered mine and will double ore production at the site, creating 270 new jobs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said today he was impressed that mining giant Vale has spent $945 million to bring an old mine “back to life,” saying the project was a key part of the province’s critical minerals strategy.

The premier was in Sudbury for the official opening of the Phase 1 expansion to Vale’s Copper Cliff Complex South Mine, a project that connected the South Mine operation to the North Mine creating the new Copper Cliff Mine Complex.

Ford said it was “a fabulous day” for the company and the mining community, and mining families in Sudbury. He added it was a good thing for the province of Ontario as well.

“This is a big win for the people of Sudbury and for workers across the province, as it continues to strengthen Ontario’s mining manufacturing supply chain from north to south,” Ford said.

