New bill introduced to bring the U.S. back to the gold standard to control gov’t spending and inflation – by Neils Christensen (Kitco News – October 11, 2022)

(Kitco News) – One American politician proposes bringing stability back to the U.S. economy and its currency by introducing a new gold standard.

Last week, U.S. House Representative Alex Mooney (R-WV) introduced the Gold Standard Restoration Act. The bill looks to peg the U.S. dollar to gold to address the growing inflation threat, massive deficit spending and instability within the U.S. monetary system.

“The gold standard would protect against Washington’s irresponsible spending habits and the creation of money out of thin air,” said Rep. Mooney in a statement.

“Prices would be shaped by economics rather than the instincts of bureaucrats. No longer would our economy be at the mercy of the Federal Reserve and reckless Washington spenders,” Mooney added.

The bill noted that the dollar, referred to as the Federal Reserve note, has lost more than 30% of its purchasing power since 2000. At the same time, the U.S. has lost 97% of its purchasing power since the Federal Reserve Act was passed by congress in 1913.

