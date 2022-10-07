When it comes to Canada’s EV dominance, less may be more – by David Olive (Toronto Star – October 1, 2022)

https://www.thestar.com/

The existing Canadian EV supply-chain infrastructure might have sufficient momentum to provide enormous economic benefit without immediate additional public funds, David Olive writes.

“Batteries are fast becoming the engines of the global economy,” say the authors of a report this month that urges Canada to accelerate its progress in a new industry that will define the 21st-century clean-energy economy more than most.

The energy and economic analysts who prepared the report, called Canada’s New Economic Engine, believe Canada can become a global leader in developing, manufacturing and exporting advanced electric vehicle (EV) technology, with an emphasis on the ever-more-sophisticated batteries that power EVs.

The report was jointly produced by two reputable research groups, Clean Energy Canada, based at B.C.’s Simon Fraser University (SFU), and the Ontario-based Trillium Network for Advanced Manufacturing.

The report’s authors calculate that if Canada went all in on an EV supply-chain megaproject it would create as many as 250,000 new jobs by 2030 and boost Canada’s GDP by about $48 billion per year by then.

