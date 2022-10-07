Shakeup at Metallum Resources as CEO departs – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – October 4, 2022)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Vancouver junior miner wants to put former Schreiber-area zinc mine back into production

The head of a junior mining outfit, with ambitious plans to put a former zinc mine near Schreiber back into production, has abruptly left the company. Vancouver’s Metallum Resources announced Oct. 3 that Kerem Usenmez has resigned as president, CEO and his seat on the board of directors.

In an Oct. 3 news release, the company said board chair Tony Wonnacott will step into the CEO’s role on an interim basis. Wonnacott was appointed chair back in July.

Usenmez’s departure follows on the heels of the announced resignations of CFO Kevin Bates and Sally Whittall, the corporate secretary, at the beginning of September. They were replaced in their roles by Sean McGrath and Jan Urata, respectively.

In a LinkedIn post, Usenmez chalked up his departure to a difference of opinion. “I would like to let everyone know that I have left Metallum Resources as of today. We had some differences in strategies and came to a mutual conclusion that we part ways for the sake of the company and its shareholders. I wish the board future success.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/shakeup-at-metallum-resources-as-ceo-departs-5906063